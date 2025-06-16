Group empowers 27 Ogun petty traders with ₦1.35M

To support grassroots entrepreneurship and economic growth, a non-governmental organization, Harmony Anchor Forum, has empowered 27 petty traders from Adiyan, Ijeja, and Orudu communities in Ifo Local Government Area in Ogun State with ₦1.35 million in financial support.

Each trader received ₦50,000 in financial support, a sum targeted at helping them either kick-start their modest ventures or scale up existing ones.

The support was specifically tailored for individuals running micro-businesses, many of whom require only a small injection of capital to stay afloat or grow.

Some of the beneficiaries include Popoola Adeoga, Mary Adeyemi, Oluwakemi Adelola, Kadijat Oyebade, Olayemi Michael, Toke Samuel, Ajayi Funke, Taiwo Lawal, Oladeyi Kehinde, Owolabi Ayinde, and Ogunike Adejoke, among others.

According to the group, the initiative reflects its commitment to empowering underserved individuals and fostering self-reliance within local communities.

While presenting the funds to the 27 beneficiaries, Harmony Anchor Forum’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Fatai Okanlawon, revealed that the donations were made possible through the support of the organization’s board of directors.

In addition to internal contributions, Okanlawon disclosed that personal donations from prominent individuals in the community, including lawmakers from both the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly, contributed significantly to the success of the initiative.

“We didn’t get any support from the state government. This effort was initiated by our board of directors, and we also reached out to friends for assistance,” Okanlawon said.

He explained that the initiative was designed to support small business owners struggling to keep their businesses afloat, particularly during this period of economic hardship, and to complement the state government’s efforts in building a stronger local economy.

“All we do is to assist members of the community, especially the less privileged. We looked around and realized that many people need financial support to sustain their businesses, especially considering how tough the economic situation is,” he added.

“This initiative is specifically for people who only need a little to kick-start their businesses. Many of them are into selling bottled water, sachet water, and other petty trades.”

Reiterating the forum’s commitment to community development, the chairman pledged to intervene in the rehabilitation of Adiyan’s deteriorating road network, noting that a good road is critical to improving local commerce and helping small businesses thrive.

He also assured that the initiative, the first of its kind in the community, would continue on a yearly basis to reach more beneficiaries.

Also speaking at the event, some of the sponsors who attended the donation presentation ceremony pledged to continue supporting the less privileged and to sustain the initiative in the long term.

Dignitaries present included the lawmaker representing Ifo II Constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Fola Salami, Chairman of Ifo Local Government, Idris Kusimo, and Ward 7 Councillor, Babatunde Onifade.

Expressing his gratitude, one of the beneficiaries, Popoola Adeoga, praised the group for coming to their aid during a critical period.

“This support came when many of us were at a breaking point. I pray for those behind this initiative — may God continue to bless and uplift them,” Adeoga said.

Another beneficiary also shared her appreciation, describing the donation as a welcome intervention that would not only ease her burden, but also bring relief to many small business owners in the community who have been struggling silently under the weight of the current economic hardship.