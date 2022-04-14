Group educates abducted Chibok girls’ parents on 2023 election

A co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement (BBOGM), Aisha Oyebode-Muhammed, has urged parents of the abducted Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State to vote wisely during the 2023 general elections.

Oyebode-Muhammed gave the advice yesterday in an open letter to the concerned parents to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the abduction of the 276 girls by Boko Haram insurgents, in the state.

Oyebode-Muhammed lamented that despite all efforts made by the group in the past 8 years, all the girls were yet to reunite with their parents and loved ones.

According to her, eight years today, about 100 girls are yet to get freedom with no further clue from appropriate quarters on the development. It is from this background that I want to urge all to use your votes wisely in the next elections.

Further, she emphasized that the election period should be used “to make the search and rescue of your daughters an election event.

“My heart breaks for you and I remain saddened that despite all our collective actions and that of the many other families affected by his brutal insurgency your daughters remain absent at this period.”

Hopes were raised that the remaining girls might be released in 2021, but, as of today, eight years after the initial kidnapping, over 100 of the girls remain missing.

