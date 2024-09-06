Group drums support for APC candidate ahead Edo guber poll

The Edo Unity Forum (EUF) on Friday showered encomium on the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, describing him as a great asset to the state.

‘’Out of those jostling for the Edo State governor’s seat, it is doubtful if any of them is more focused, committed and level-headed like the APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo’’

The group in a statement in Auchi said that APC will convincingly coast home to victory in the September 21 governorship election.

‘’The PDP is suffering from factional divisions, problematic shallowness and lack of meaningful engagement with ordinary citizens. The party has lost its direction. The APC is solid in Edo State. The party’s candidate has heavyweights and traditional institution on his side and will coast to electoral victory’’

Signed by EUF National Chairman, Deacon Solomon Izevbigie, the group made up of business bigwigs, political leaders, senior civil servants, academics and members of civil society from Edo State denounced the PDP government for the breakdown of infrastructure in the state.

‘’We want honest, transparent and accountable leadership in Edo State. We want a governor we can trust. We want a governor with energy, vision for the rapid development of the state and dynamism to tackle challenges. Senator Monday Okpebholo wants to drive Edo State in the direction of economic growth, rehabilitate moribund industries and alleviate the suffering of the people’’

The statement underscored Opebholo’s deep love for Edo State, his excellent dedication to duty and sincerity of purpose.

‘’Senator Monday Okpebholo is an embodiment of sincerity, a lover of the downtrodden and a very compassionate gentleman’’

On the expectations of Edo people at home and abroad, the group said Okpebholo would pursue appropriate policies, create jobs, fight corruption, uphold the virtues of human rights, improve manpower development and our health care delivery system, guarantee equal opportunities and rekindle in the citizenry a faith in their fatherland’’.

The statement also emphasized Okpebholo’s pedigree in politics, administration and management of resources.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo will devote attention to the welfare of senior citizens, comply with the Beijing Manifesto and give consideration to the spread of development projects”, the group said.