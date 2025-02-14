Group donates N36.7M to six orphanage homes

Worship For Change, a non-profit charity organization, has donated a total of N36.7 million to six orphanage homes across Nigeria, in a bid to improve the lives of vulnerable children and provide them with access to essential services and opportunities.

The six care facilities that benefited from this act of kindness were Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation, located in Ibadan; Flora Trust Foundation in Lagos; and Gilead Initiatives, Ikorodu.

Others who gained from this donation include Bethesda School for the Blind, based in Lagos; Jesus Orphanage, Port Harcourt; and Gold Gate Mission, Michika.

The donation and presentation of cheques to these organizations took place on Tuesday in Lagos, with each of the six beneficiaries receiving N6.125 million to support their work and endeavors.

the event, the founder of Worship For Change, Wale Adenuga, expressed his gratitude to all donors who contributed to this cause, both from Nigeria and around the world, and emphasized the impact of their generosity on the lives of vulnerable populations.

“We are deeply thankful to everyone who has supported this initiative. Your generosity is transforming lives and giving hope to children who need it the most,” Adenuga said.

Also present at the charity function, Agbedare Beatrice Adenike of the Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation in Ibadan shared her heartfelt gratitude to the team and board of trustees, describing the donation as a divine intervention.

“It’s like a dream come true. This donation will help us provide better care for the children, including those with cerebral palsy, and expand our facilities to accommodate more children in need,” she said.

Meanwhile, the founder of Flora Trust Foundation disclosed that children with severe disabilities require 24-hour care, and the funds will help expand facilities while providing essential assistive devices like wheelchairs and feeding tubes.

“Our goal is to ensure these children live independent lives and become contributing members of society. This donation will go a long way in providing therapy, education, and vocational training for them,” she added.

The event, which underscored the importance of supporting children with special needs and orphans, who are often marginalized in society, was concluded with the recipients pledging to utilize the funds for the betterment of children under their care.

The non-profit charity organization, since its inception, has raised funds for over 40 charities, which has impacted the lives of vulnerable children and orphans nationwide.

On October 1 last year, Worship For Change organized the seventh edition of the Green Worship Concert at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

The event, which was held to raise vital funds to enhance the lives of vulnerable children by providing access to essential services and opportunities, featured an impressive lineup of Christian artists, including Nathaniel Bassey, AnEndlessOcean, legendary US gospel singer Bob Fitts, and Nosa, alongside other renowned performers.