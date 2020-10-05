Group donates medical equipment, others to Gombe Govt.

The Nigerian Diaspora COVID-19 Support Group has donated medical equipment, including Personal Protective Equipment to Gombe State Government to augment the government health emergency response and curb the spread of coronavirus.

The diasporan group said that the need to flatten the coronavirus curve through collaborations and concerted efforts from all stakeholders necessitated the gesture which was aimed at giving back the country during trying times.

Donating the items which include sanitizers, facemasks, and other consumables for testing for COVID-19 through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the group stressed that the government alone cannot end the scourge confronting the country, and thus the gesture became imperative in supporting the overstretched health facilities and prioritise frontline health workers safety.

Speaking after the donation, representative of Gombe at the Commission, Edward Sarki, expressed optimism that the donation would help reduce pressure on the state’s resources and also showed that Nigerians were united in the fight against the pandemic.

He advised that the best way Nigerians could encourage those in the diaspora was to continue to support the fight against COVID-19 by adhering to all health protocols introduced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

While commending Nigerians in Diaspora, Sarki said that they contributed heavily to the Nigerian economy last year through funds repatriation.

On his part, the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Manasseh Jatau, who took delivery of the donation, commended the group for supporting the fight against COVID-19 and assured that the items would be effectively distributed across the state to achieve the purpose for which they were sent.