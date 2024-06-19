Group distributes Cows, clothes, others to Muslim during Eid celebration

In the spirit of the Eid celebrations, an Islamic group, the Movement for Islamic Centre and Awareness, MICA has distributed food items, cows, rams and clothes to dozens of Muslims, to assist them celebrate the Eid-il-Adha festival better across the country.

The items were distributed by the group to Muslims in Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, Kaduna, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Project Director,

Azeezat Mohammed, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that MICA continues to play a significant role in supporting the community across all her chapters through charitable activities, demonstrating the values of compassion and generosity inherent in Islamic teachings.

She explained that the project became necessary in view of the current economic situation in the country in ensuring that Nigerians celebrate Eid festivities in joyous mood.

According to her, MICA established exactly three decades ago had played a pivotal role in spreading Islam especially among the youth, adults and strengthening the spirit of brotherhood among the adherents.

The group director also thanked all those who contributed towards the success of the programme.

On his part, the Amir of MICA, Justice Wale Abiru, thanked Allah for the peaceful coexistence in the country and congratulated Muslims for witnessing another sallah celebrations.

He however urged Nigerians to think more of contributing their quota to nation building.

It was a turning point in the lives of Muslim Ummah in Ilorin; Lugbe in Abuja; Kaduna; Alimosho, Mile 12, Amukoko in Lagos and Green Peace in Ogun state when the food items, cows, rams and clothes were distributed to the less privileged including students.

In all, items distributed to alleviate the pains felt by the people at the moment in the country included 8 cows and 5 rams.

The beneficiaries of the items thanked the leadership of MICA for considering them worthy of being part of the project.