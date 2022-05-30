Group distributes books to Lagos schoolchildren

In its efforts to assist indigent students to study seamlessly, a non-governmental organisation, People First Initiative (PFI), has distributed free exercise books to pupils of New State Primary School in Oshodi Local Government, Lagos State.

Aside from the writing materials, the group organised essay competition, skills acquisition and empowerment programmes, and seminars for schoolchildren in the council.

Members of the NGO which consists mostly of youths were led by its Executive Director, Amidu Arije, to the school as it provided exercise books for over 50 pupils in furtherance of its objective of students’ empowerment.

Addressing pressmen after the exercise, Arije noted that there is more to come as the free book distribution, is just one out of the many projects to be executed by the organization.

He said; “this book distribution project is part of our objectives to help indigent students attain seamless education. It is our way of giving back to the community that made us, we will continue to do more to assist students in their academic pursuits. We urge the students to use the material for the purpose it was given and ensure that they face their studies.”

After receiving the materials, the Headmistress of the government-owned primary school, Adeojo, appreciated the organization and prayed for renewed strength and capacity for the group to do more.

Adeojo noted that “it is a remarkable step and may the group find the resource and zeal to do more as it will go a long way in assisting pupils who need it the most.”

The outreach ended with a photo session with the pupils, teachers, and members of the People First Initiative.

