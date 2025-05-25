Group deploys 90 youths against communal clashes across Niger Delta

In a move to curb the rising tension of communal conflicts in the Niger Delta, the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta has trained and deployed 90 youths as peace champions across the region.

The training, our reporter learnt, is part of the network’s efforts in building the capacity of peace champions in these states to respond to crises and conflicts as they occur in their various communities.

Held at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, the event aimed to restructure and equip the youth with diverse skills and approaches to reduce violence and prevent the escalation of conflicts.

In his address, the Acting Executive Director of PIND, Dr. Effiong Essien, emphasized that youths are not just participants but frontline peacebuilders who will return to their communities as catalysts for change.

Dr. Essien noted that since 2010, PIND has been at the forefront of promoting peace and inclusive economic development across the Niger Delta. In Akwa Ibom State, for instance, he highlighted that PIND’s partnerships have empowered local farmers and agro-entrepreneurs through capacity building and improved market access.

“At PIND, we understand that development cannot thrive without peace. While the Niger Delta continues to face socio-political tensions and pockets of violence, we remain committed to building resilience at the community level. Peacebuilding is not a side project it is embedded in our DNA and central to our strategy.

“We believe that when communities are empowered to detect early warning signs and respond proactively, conflicts can be averted and lives transformed.

“Operating across all nine states in the region, our integrated approach has impacted thousands through targeted interventions in economic development, peacebuilding, access to energy, and policy reform.

“Through the Youth Employment Pathways program, we have trained young people in high-demand vocational skills, linking them to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. Our Peacebuilding Program has supported local peace actors and strengthened community structures for early warning, conflict prevention, and resolution.

“Recent peacebuilding efforts in Akwa Ibom include conflict mitigation in Ikot Nto (Oku Iboku, Itu LGA), Ikot-Nseyin (Ikono LGA), Ikot Osom (Obot Akara LGA), Isong Inyang (Eket LGA), and Ibaka (Mbo LGA).

“In collaboration with stakeholders from government, civil society, and the private sector, we’ve contributed to community development models and facilitated inclusive dialogues on peace and security. Our presence is not only visible—it is impactful, measurable, and growing,” he stated.

While encouraging the participants to apply their newly acquired knowledge with renewed vigor, Dr. Essien described them as frontline responders identified through PIND’s conflict tracker. He stressed that enhancing their capacity is crucial to effectively managing the ongoing conflicts in their communities.

During a session on the introduction to conflict and peacebuilding Dr. Chukwudi Njoku, Capacity Building Coordinator of PIND’s Peacebuilding Program, remarked that the intervention comes at a critical time. The Niger Delta, he said, continues to face land disputes, youth restiveness, and inter-communal tensions.

“By investing in young people as peace agents, the organization aims to build resilient communities and promote long-term stability throughout the region,” he said.

Dr. Njoku urged the selected youths to apply early warning and early response mechanisms in sustaining peace. He also noted that the program fosters cross-state collaboration, enabling participants to exchange experiences and strategies tailored to their local contexts.

Echoing these sentiments, Nwamara Amadikwa, CEO of Amy6015 Global Enterprise and Creative Director of Gold by Amy6015, said the initiative will transform mindsets from vulnerability and dependency to self-reliance and proactive leadership.

She underscored the distinction between a limited mindset and a leadership mindset, stressing the importance of vision, commitment, and action in realizing goals.

The training also featured a call to action where several participants expressed renewed determination to tackle conflict in their communities. In their remarks, many emphasized the need for continuous engagement, youth inclusion in decision-making, and partnerships with traditional leaders to sustain peace.

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta is a Nigerian non-profit organization committed to promoting peace and equitable economic growth in the Niger Delta through multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder partnerships at the regional, national, and international levels.

With their deployment, the 90 trained youths are expected to serve as mediators, educators, and advocates for peaceful coexistence, working closely with traditional leaders, local authorities, and civil society groups.