Group demands Lagos markets reopening, links sanitation crisis to Iyalojas

After a thorough review of the filth that have taken over markets across Lagos, a prominent Non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR), has identified leadership deficiency as reasons for the sanitation crisis rocking Lagos Markets, urging the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to replace the Iyalojas and Babalojas with democratically elected market leaders in the state.

It argued that if the markets leaders were elected, there would be effective service delivery rather than the current situation which indicates their incompetence in ensuring effective sanitation and waste disposal.across the markets.

The group also requested that the markets that were sealed by the State Government be reopened to assist traders cushion effect of current global economic downturn that has spread to Lagos.

Some of thearkets shutdown include Ladipo sparepart market and Alamutu Market at Idioro, in the Mushin Local Government and the Ile-Epo market were sealed by the government over alleged environmental laws contraventions.

Aside from that, CHSR kicked against the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration’s total ban imposed on street trading, saying this will further aggravate the traders challenges across the state.

The group stated this on Friday during a press briefing to make their stance public against the market closure and other issues that had prevented many traders from engaging in legitimate businesses across the state.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the group, the president, CHSR, Alex Omotehinse, described the move by the government as one embarked upon to divert attention from the root cause of the problem and unjust punishment inflicted on the market traders and others.

While noting that continue closure of markets rather than address issues that have brought improper waste management into the trading places could further affect the state economy especially the Gross Domestic Products, Omotehinse stressed that the move could heightened criminalities across the state because those strictly affected were not the market leaders but the pretty traders that rely on daily businesses within the market to survive.

“We unequivocally condemn the recent closure of some markets by the Lagos State Government, citing improper waste disposal as the reason. We view this action as a mere attempt to divert attention from the root cause of the problem and an unjust punishment inflicted on the market traders and working people. It is our view that simultaneous enforcement of total ban on street trading and closure of markets would further aggravate the suffering of the people whose only means of survival is hawking and petty-trading. Government may unwillingly be driving people into criminality by denying a large number of the population their means of livelihoods without a ready alternative they can fall upon.

“While we acknowledge the need for proper waste management in Lagos State, we believe that the closure of these markets is a misguided and draconian. More importantly, the measures fall short of expectation as it fails to address the core issues that makes street trading and hawking thrive in Lagos State.

“A major reason why people resort to street trading and hawking is attributable to deeply flawed Private Sector Participation (PSP) policy introduced by the government, which primarily empowers profit-driven operators, rather than focusing on the welfare of the people.

“To make matter worse is the fact that market leadership is imposed on the traders by the same politicians in power and this leadership is never accountable to the traders but is loyal to the ruling party.

“The reason for this imposition is simply to allow for the coercion of traders. Government should be holding the market leadership to account with regards to incompetence in the management of the market. Our position is that traders be allowed to freely elect their leaders for proper, transparent and accountable management of the markets.

“More so, majority of PSP operators have proven themselves to be inefficient and ineffective in dealing with the waste generated by the populace, in spite of the heavy financial burden placed on markets in Lagos State to sustain these operators. We maintain that the closure of these markets will inflict further economic hardship not only on the hardworking women and men struggling to earn a living but also on Lagos residents who depend on these markets for procurement of foodstuff and other items”.

