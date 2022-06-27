Group demands investigations on N170m, others recovered from military contractor

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has demanded that a thorough investigations into the N170 million recovered by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) from a military contractor.

The Executive Director, CISLAC and Head of Transparency International (TI) Chapter in Nigeria, Auwal Rafsanjah disclosed that billions of naira alongside other luxurious items were reportedly uncovered during a recent raid at the home of a military contractor, K. Salam Construction Company, by ICPC in Abuja.

He said that there was need for the President to urge ICPC to fully dig deep and expose the true source and ownership of the recovered assets/items to ensure the perpetrators and their accomplices are judiciously prosecuted and adequately sanctioned.

He expressed concern over what he described as unattended corruption issues in procurement processes in Nigeria.

“While the nation’s Defence spending has hitherto been buried in absolute secrecy and institutionalised corruption that impede efficient services and nation’s security,

” The fact-finding as detected by the anti-graft institution, has indeed validated the persistent public outcry by CISLAC/TI Nigeria for transparency and accountability in Defence procurement and spending.

“We without doubt observed that the ongoing exposure is not unconnected to other entrenched symptoms of unquantified level of systemic corruption dominating defence procurement. ” he said.

He stressed that the corruption level of the country had left the security operatives ill-equipped, poorly-remunerated and demoralised in spite the persistently increased Defence budgetary allocation and spending from 2011 to date.

According to him, they were demanding adequate legislative oversight by relevant Committees in the National Assembly into the nation’s Defence and Security procurement and spending to restore efficiency, transparency and accountability into the sector.

As gathered, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission had raided the Abuja home of a military contractor and seized N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars.

They were also said to have recovered customised mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

