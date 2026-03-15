Group condemns journalist’s attack inside Lagos council secretariat

A civil society organisation, the Journalists for Democratic Rights (JODER), has strongly condemned the alleged assault on a journalist at the Kosofe Local Government Council Secretariat in Lagos, describing the incident as a grave violation of press freedom.

The journalist, Habeeb Adejobi of Murhi International Television, was reportedly attacked on Wednesday while covering the screening exercise for newly appointed supervisors and special advisers at the council secretariat.

According to reports, Adejobi was assaulted by suspected loyalists of the Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area, Moyo Ogunlewe, during the official proceedings.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, the Executive Director of JODER, Adewale Adeoye, condemned the incident, describing it as embarrassing and unacceptable in a democratic society.

In a statement, Adeoye said the attack on a journalist performing his professional duty raised disturbing concerns about respect for press freedom and the safety of media practitioners.

“This is quite embarrassing. It should not happen in a democracy. The violation of the rights of a journalist in the course of his official duty is condemnable in the strongest terms,” he said.

Adeoye noted that the incident evoked memories of the repression and brutality journalists experienced during Nigeria’s years of military rule, warning that such actions undermine democratic governance.

He also expressed concern that the alleged assault occurred during activities linked to the early days of a new local government administration, describing it as a troubling start.

“It is particularly disturbing that this incident occurred at a time when a new chairman was just assuming office. It is a terrible way for a new administration to begin,” he added.

The JODER executive director called on the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

He specifically urged authorities to probe the role of the individual alleged to have led the attack, reportedly described as the driver to the council chairman.

Adeoye further appealed to the Lagos State House of Assembly to launch an independent investigation into the matter, stressing that the alleged behaviour was uncivilised and unacceptable.

“We think it is abnormal for a local government chairman to keep a thug as his driver,” he said.

JODER also emphasised that journalists must be allowed to perform their duties without intimidation, harassment or violence.

The group warned that persistent attacks on journalists pose a serious threat to democratic governance and weaken the media’s role in holding public officials accountable.

It therefore urged relevant authorities to take decisive steps to guarantee the safety of journalists covering political and governmental activities across Lagos State.