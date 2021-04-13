Group cautions Police, other security agencies against Igboho’s planned arrest

Following invitations from Nigerian Police and other security agencies to Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, a diaspora political group, Yoruba Global Alliance (YG) has cautioned the law enforcement agencies against any planned arrest of Igboho, asking that they go after other non-state actors attacking communities across the country.

The group, with members drawn from over 133 countries, stated that Igboho’s demands for Southwest was not illegal, rather remain in accordance with the Self determination clause in the United Nations Charter.

YG argued that Igboho’s emergence was to fill a void created by those charged with the responsibility of defending their people in the face of both internal and external aggression.

Speaking on behalf of the group, YG’s chairman, Tola Adeniyi, stated that the security agencies should direct their searchlight to areas and people that daily claim responsibilities for heinous crimes choking the corporate existence of Nigeria.

According to him, nothing should happen to Sunday Igboho who, to all intents and purposes, is merely answering to the cries of his people.