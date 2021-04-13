Group cautions Police, other security agencies against Igboho’s planned arrest
By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo
Following invitations from Nigerian Police and other security agencies to Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, a diaspora political group, Yoruba Global Alliance (YG) has cautioned the law enforcement agencies against any planned arrest of Igboho, asking that they go after other non-state actors attacking communities across the country.
The group, with members drawn from over 133 countries, stated that Igboho’s demands for Southwest was not illegal, rather remain in accordance with the Self determination clause in the United Nations Charter.
YG argued that Igboho’s emergence was to fill a void created by those charged with the responsibility of defending their people in the face of both internal and external aggression.
Speaking on behalf of the group, YG’s chairman, Tola Adeniyi, stated that the security agencies should direct their searchlight to areas and people that daily claim responsibilities for heinous crimes choking the corporate existence of Nigeria.
According to him, nothing should happen to Sunday Igboho who, to all intents and purposes, is merely answering to the cries of his people.
Through a statement made available to newsmen, he noted that Igboho would not have emerged but he derived his zeal from the unmitigated and ceaseless assaults on the Yoruba nation, saying, he was provoked to take the battle to the doorsteps of the marauders.
“Igboho did not exceed the frontiers of the Ancestral Land of his forefathers. What he was determined to do was to guard his people, men, women and children against unprovoked attacks ruthlessly and brutishly unleashed on them and to ensure that a conducive atmosphere existed for his people to carry out their legitimate businesses without series of indignities they were notoriously subjected to.
“Igboho’s primary concern, like that of other like-minded freedom fighters, is the security of his people, a commitment which he considers non-negotiable”.
The chairman stressed that the Yoruba activist, since commencement of his agitation, has never went out of his way to attack anybody outside southwest.
“He does not issue terrorist threats to fellow Nigerians on regular basis like the pampered “angels of Officialdom”.
“Igboho is not a threat to any government or any institutions in Nigeria. All his actions are in the self-defense of his people. He should therefore not be demonized”.
