Group canvasses support for APC chairmanship aspirant, Aregbe, across Surulere

The chances of All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State Chapter’s Youth Organising Secretary, Idris Aregbe, clinching the party’s ticket for Surulere Local council election have been bolstered after Surulere Renewal Group (SRG) thrown its weight behind the aaspiran’s ambition, saying he was the right candidate for the job.

The group which expressed confidence in Idris Aregbe’s bid for chairmanship of Surulere Council as the state’s APC prepares for its council election primaries, also urged all peace-loving people in Lagos to join christians in praying for peace and tranquility.

The group’s Director-General, Mr. Peter Babalola, urged Lagosians across the state, particularly in Surulere Council to exploit Sunday (tomorrow) Church service to pray for God’s special grace aneeds blessings to enable Aregbe move the area forward.

Through a statement he personally signed on Saturday, Babalola, said it was important for residents across the council pay close attention and rally behind the aspirant who have shown his capacity even without an elective office.

“Even though we can attest to his very good human qualities and determination to move Surulere forward in terms of genuine people-focussed policies and development, a cabal is working to frustrate the will of the people.

“The ruling party has ‘change’ as one of its slogans but a few powerful elements are determined to impose incapable leadership here but Surulere is not like any other place; the will of God and the will of the people must prevail here.

“Our group has no allegiance to any political party but we are very much impressed by the capacity and capability of Idris Aregbe and we shall emphatically say the truth at all times.

“Therefore, as faithful believers in the might and power of God Almighty, we urge all the good people of Surulere who are going to church tomorrow to fervently pray for the success of our idealist younger brother, Idris Aregbe in next Saturday’s primaries of Surulere APC,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

