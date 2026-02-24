Group calls for dialogue in Cross River-Akwa Ibom oil dispute

The Abasi People Foundation has urged the governors of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states to embrace dialogue in resolving the lingering dispute over the ownership of 76 oil wells.

The oil wells dispute between Cross River and Akwa Ibom has resurfaced in recent weeks, reigniting debates over resource control and revenue allocation between the two South-South states.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Chief Executive Officer, Victor Udo, the group appealed to Governor Bassey Otu and Governor Umo Eno to prioritise unity and peaceful engagement over litigation.

The foundation, which represents Ibibio, Annang, Efik, Oro, Ekid, Obolo and Ekoi communities, warned that prolonged legal battles could undermine regional harmony and delay development efforts in the oil-rich coastal corridor.

Udo said both governors, as leaders from neighbouring states with shared cultural and historical ties, should convene a roundtable of stakeholders to fashion out a mutually beneficial framework for managing the oil assets.

“Instead of heading to court, they should come together and discuss how to utilise the oil revenue to develop the region. Dialogue will serve the interest of our people better than conflict,” he said.

The group noted that both states are pursuing deep seaport projects within the same coastal axis and suggested that collaboration could unlock greater economic opportunities for the area.

Drawing parallels with inter-state partnerships elsewhere, the foundation stressed that cooperation in infrastructure development could attract investment, create jobs and promote long-term prosperity for host communities.

It further advised that funds that might be committed to legal proceedings should be channelled towards industrialisation, youth employment and social services.

The foundation maintained that constructive engagement and a brotherly approach would not only preserve peace but also advance sustainable development across the affected communities.