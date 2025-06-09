Group begins campaign against restrictions on party registration

Determined to ensure human rights are maintained in Nigeria, the Movement of the People (MOP), a political group inspired by the legacy of Afrobeat legend and activist Fela Kuti, has launched a campaign against restrictions impose by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on registration of new political parties across the country.

MOP’s nationwide advocacy campaign tagged “Register To Rise: The People’s Voice for Electoral Justice,” was launched against was the group described as unjust and against the country’s electoral act.

The campaign, announced in Abuja on Monday, seeks to draw attention of the public to INEC alleged deliberate delays in processing its registration as a political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to MOP, its most recent application to INEC was submitted on March 1, 2025, marking its fourth attempt to get registered since 2021.

Despite fulfilling all requirements, the group accused the electoral umpire of refusing to approve its registration before and after the 2023 general election in the country.

As the country edges closer to the 2027 election, the group noted that it could not sit back and watch INEC disrupt its chances of presenting candidates for the poll across Nigeria.

“For four years, we have followed every procedure and met every requirement, yet INEC continues to delay our registration.

“This is not just about MOP, it’s about defending democracy and keeping the political space open for new ideas and voices”, it added.

The group noted that no new political party has been registered since 2018, while 72 existing ones have been deregistered, further shrinking the political space and limiting the democratic rights of Nigerians.

“Nigeria’s democracy cannot thrive when the political space is continuously restricted,” the spokesperson added.

MOP is urging INEC to approve its registration before the expected statutory suspension of new party registrations, likely to take effect by February 2026, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Register To Rise campaign aims to mobilize citizens both online and offline, build alliances with civil society organizations, and press for reforms that will prevent what it describes as “electoral exclusion.”

The group is also inviting other aspiring political movements, civil society bodies, and concerned citizens to join what it calls a “coalition for electoral justice.”