Group backs FG’s policy on ineffective prepaid meters

As Nigerians brace for potential exploitation, the Patriotism Awareness Forum (PAF) has commended the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for safeguarding consumer interests and preventing unfair UNISTAR electric replacement costs.

The swift intervention of NERC and FCCPC has quelled the fears of millions of Nigerians who were uncertain about the abrupt announcement by electricity distribution companies (DISCOS) to phase out UNISTAR meters by November 14, 2024.

PAF Convener, Nelson Ekujumi, and Co-Convener, Peter Claver Oparah, in a statement released on Friday, stated that the regulatory agencies’ proactive stance demonstrates their commitment to protecting Nigerian consumers, saying this is an indicator of the President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment of zero tolerance to the exploitation of Nigerians by business entities.

NERC’s Vice Chairman, Musliu Oseni, had earlier clarified that no official directive had been given for the phase-out, emphasizing that DISCOS is responsible for replacing UNISTAR meters at no cost to consumers.

Similarly, FCCPC’s Director of Special Duties and Strategic Communication, Ondaje Ijagwu, warned that consumers should not be forced to pay estimated bills or face electricity disconnections during the phase-out period.

Meanwhile, PAF urged NERC and FCCPC to hold DISCOS accountable for adhering to directives, safeguarding Nigerians from exploitation and additional financial burdens amidst the current economic struggles.

According to the statement, “We salutes the intervention of these two federal government agencies for being alive to their statutory obligations against the arbitrary, harsh, and thoughtless decision of DISCOS to unleash such inhuman policies against Nigerians at this particular time”

“We see the threat of the DISCOS to force Nigerians who were not able to buy new meters to replace their Unistar meetings by November 14, into the corrupt, obnoxious estimated billing as retrogressive and callous. “PAF appreciates NERC and FCCPC for coming to the rescue of Nigerians by insisting that on no account should Nigerian consumers be placed on either estimated billing or denied access to electricity for reasons of the phasing out of Unistar meters”

“We want to remind the DISCOS that electric meters are their property hence the position of both NERC and FCCPC that they should REPLACE the Unistar meters with new ones and not pass the costs to consumers. and expect the DISCOS to seamlessly and quietly swap the Unistar meters with the new meters without creating deadlines or issuing notices and moratoriums about it. That is how it should be,” it said.