Group backs APC on 10th National Assembly speakership nomination

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the Centre for Democratic Institute and Legislative Agenda has thrown its weight behind the nomination of Tajudeen Abbas for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

It said that the choice of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), on the speaker was right and that the decision was based on his track records and Legislative achievements.

The South West Coordinator of the group, Kunle Balogun, disclosed the group’s stance in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

You will recall that the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress and its National Working Committee had endorsed Abbas for the position of Speaker andBenjamin Kalu for the Deputy Speaker.

However, since the announcement of the party’s decision, some aggrieved lawmakers elect have kicked against APC’s choice, saying the party did not consult widely before taken its stance.

But the Centre for Democratic Institute and Legislative Agenda appealed to the aggrieved lawmakers to sheath their sword and accept APC decision in the overall good of the nation.

Balogun noted that since Hon Abbas was elected into the lower chamber , he had always worked towards unifying the members and sponsored several Bills in line with the development of the country.

Some of the aims of the nominee for the leadership of the House of Representatives include ensuring that the Nigerian masses are better provided with the basic and quality education while the country’s resources are judiciously utilized to provide essential services for growth and development of the nation.

The Kaduna born Federal lawmaker have accorded priority to Education, Public Accounts, Appropriation, Finance, Commerce, Federal Character and Water Resources since his sojourn in the green chamber.

While representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Tajudeen Abbas had received several Awards and Honours that includes: Fellow of the Association of Hospitality Management of Nigeria, Best Head of Department – Kaduna State Polytechnic(1993), Best Service Manager – Nigerian Institude of Management, Zaria(2009).

Abbas had served the House of Representatives in the following capacities: Chairman, Land Transport Committee until May 2023.

Committee Member, Commerce Committee (Reps) until May 2015

Committee Member, Finance Committee (Reps) until May 2015

Committee Member at Special Duties Committee (Reps) until May 2015

Committee Member at Defence Committee (Reps) until May 2015

Vice-Chairman at Legislative Compliance Committee (Reps) until May 2015

Committee Member at Public Procurement Committee (Reps) until May 2015

Committee Member at National Planning and Economic Development Committee (Reps) until May 2015

