Group advocates sanitary pad price reduction for female schoolchildren

The Lagos Chapter of the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists, Nigeria (NRHJN) has advocated that the government should reduce the price of sanitary pad for female schoolchildren across the country in order to promote menstrual hygiene.

The NRHJN Lagos State Chapter Coordinator, Kikelomo Oduyebo said that the government and the private sector should collaborate to ensure that sanitary pads are made affordable for female students especially those from vulnerable, poor and low income homes and communities.

Oduyebo said that there is a need to bridge the communication gap on sexual and reproductive health issues for adolescent girls across schools in Nigeria.

According to her, it would help to achieve SDGs goals on zero period poverty, good health and wellbeing, quality education and gender equality for school girls as well end stereotypes, stigma and taboos associated with menstration.

Through a statement released on Sunday, in Lagos, the coordinator disclosed that about 100 students of Iju Senior Grammar School Obawole were given sanitary pad support and sensitized on public education myths, stereotypes and stigma associated with menstruation.

On his part, the Chairman of the occasion, Keziah Awosika, who is Executive director of women, law and development center, Nigeria, urged the government and school owners to make water available in school public toilets and good hygiene practices among the students at all times.

Also, a Consultant Physician, Adolescent Health Unit Coordinator of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, LSMoH, Yeside Shogbamimu, urged the students to see their monthly cycle as part of their biological process and not something to be ashamed of.

Similarly, the Adolescent Health Officer of Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Adeola Obasanya encouraged the students to always talk to their parents, school counsels anytime they need support during their menustration especially if it’s a painful process.

She further urged them to always change their sanitary pads every six hours to avoid germs and infections which can develop due to poor hygiene during their menustration.

Meanwhile, the Principal of the school, Olabisi Shyllon commended the group for their efforts and assured that the students would always have access to good toilet facilities with water supply and a robust support system in school during their menustration.

She further said that no girl child would have any cause to miss school activities during their menstruation nor endure stigma or stereotypes under her watch .

