27.6 C
Lagos
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
spot_img
National

Groom, bride’s sister die ahead wedding ceremony in Bauchi

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
2

A fatal accident in Bauchi state has claimed the lives of a groom, Abba Musa, and the bride’s elder sister, Maryam Suleiman, on the day of their wedding ceremony.

They died in a car crash while travelling from Murno, a nearby village, the destination for the wedding ceremony.

The groom’s brother, Saminu Boto, who confirmed the tragic incident, described the loss as unimaginable. “The entire community is in mourning,” he said.

Raihanatu Suleiman, the bride has been left devastated by the sudden deaths of both her soon-to-be husband and her sister, turning what was meant to be a joyous occasion into a moment of deep sorrow.

The tragic incident occurred around 11:30 AM on Tuesday in Boto, located in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

Family members and guests who had gathered to celebrate were instead met with shock and grief. In line with Islamic customs, the deceased were laid to rest shortly after the accident.

Previous article
Four Taraba residents die after consuming poisonous fish

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.