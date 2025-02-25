Groom, bride’s sister die ahead wedding ceremony in Bauchi

A fatal accident in Bauchi state has claimed the lives of a groom, Abba Musa, and the bride’s elder sister, Maryam Suleiman, on the day of their wedding ceremony.

They died in a car crash while travelling from Murno, a nearby village, the destination for the wedding ceremony.

The groom’s brother, Saminu Boto, who confirmed the tragic incident, described the loss as unimaginable. “The entire community is in mourning,” he said.

Raihanatu Suleiman, the bride has been left devastated by the sudden deaths of both her soon-to-be husband and her sister, turning what was meant to be a joyous occasion into a moment of deep sorrow.

The tragic incident occurred around 11:30 AM on Tuesday in Boto, located in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

Family members and guests who had gathered to celebrate were instead met with shock and grief. In line with Islamic customs, the deceased were laid to rest shortly after the accident.