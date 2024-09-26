Green worship concert targets N100M donation for Vulnerable Children

In the spirit of compassion and giving, the Green Worship Concert, a groundbreaking charity event, has concluded plans to use the event to raise N100 million for vulnerable children in the society.



The organisers of the event holding in Lagos will be using donations from the event to enhance the children access to essential services and opportunities.



The annual event organized by Worship for Change seeks to address pressing needs, fosters positive transformation, and promotes sustainable change in the community.



According to Chief Responsibility Officer of Worship for Change, Pastor Wale Adenuga, The money raised during the event will be disbursed to charity homes, orphanages, and initiative programs.



These donations will be disbursed to, Flora Trust Foundation, Ago Palace Way, Gilead Initiatives, Ikorodu, Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation, Ibadan, Gold Gate Missions, Adamawa, Bethesda School for the Blind, Lagos among others.



While addressing the media at a press conference yesterday, Adenuga appealed to kind-hearted individuals, philanthropic organizations, and socially responsible corporate entities to support the noble cause by attending the concert and donating.



This year’s benefit event will take place on October 1, 2024, at the prestigious Balmoral Convention Centre (Sheraton Hotel), Ikeja.



In addition to concert donations, Worship for Change will host a 21-day giving campaign in October, aiming to raise more tangible support for the children.



As a leading non-profit organization, Worship for Change features top gospel worship artists, raising awareness and support for charities caring for orphans and children with special needs.



Over the last few years, Worship4Change has raised and disbursed over N130 million to 40 charities, directly impacting thousands of underprivileged children across Nigeria.



It would be recalled that the previous concert, the donations raised were disbursed to four charity organizations, including Joy in Africa Foundation, Asaba (N8.25 million), Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation, Lagos (N8.25 million), Sechilde Centre, Abuja (N8.25 million) and To Omo Re Centre, Ilorin (N8.25 million).