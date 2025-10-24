Greece club appoints Spanish coach to boost trophy chase

Greek club, Panathinaikos, have appointed Spanish tactician, Rafael Benitez, as manager in the quest to bolster team performance and a chase for the league title.

Panathinaikos bestowed a two-and-a-half year deal to Benítez to make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the history of the country’s football and also ensure his return to football management following a 19-month hiatus since leaving La LIga outfit, Celta Vigo, in 2024.

The 65-year-old, who joins his 17th club in his managerial history, following spells with teams which include Valencia, Liverpool and Chelsea, will pocket £4 million percent season and is given an option to extend the contract for an additional year.

Announcing completion of the deal on Friday, Panathinaikos, issued a 714-word which reads in extracts: ”Panathinaikos FC announces the start of its collaboration with one of the most successful coaches in world football and the top coach to ever come to a Greek team, Rafa Benitez!

”The countless titles he has won in his long career – including the Champions League, two UEFA Cup/Europa League and a Club World Cup – as well as his overall career in football demonstrate the reach and stature of the Spanish coach.”

Benitez will be tasked with reviving Panathinaikos’ fortunes as the 20-time Greek champions sit seventh in a 14-team league, eighth points behind leaders, PAOK Salonika, as well as fine tuning an inconsistent start to this season’s Europa League campaign.

The gaffer will make his debut in a home League game against Asteras Tripoli on Sunday.