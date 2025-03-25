Gowon kicks against scrapping NYSC amid 50th anniversary

Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has kicked against the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as the program celebrates its 50th anniversary.

While reflecting on the initial resistance when the program was launched in 1973, Gowon acknowledged that the NYSC has since gained widespread acceptance and significantly contributed to Nigeria’s progress, therefore, scrapping the NYSC scheme will be a big loss.

He praised the dedication of corps members over the years and highlighted the benefits of the scheme’s deployment policy, which fosters cultural exchange among participants.

The former head of state reiterated his commitment to the scheme during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday with the newly appointed NYSC Director-General, Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu.

Gowon further commended the scheme for its contributions to national unity, youth empowerment, and development, he encouraged Nafiu to build on the achievements of past leaders and also urged him to enhance the program’s impact.

In response, Nafiu described the NYSC as a “divine project” that has positively shaped generations of Nigerians.

He expressed appreciation for Gowon’s mentorship and sought his guidance in his new role.

Established by Gowon after the Civil War to promote national reconciliation and reconstruction, the NYSC has remained instrumental in fostering integration and equipping young Nigerians with valuable work experience over the past five decades.