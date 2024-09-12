Govs visit Borno flood zones after death toll hits 30

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), led by its Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has led his colleagues to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to inspect the flood ravaged communities after the death toll hits 30.

Aside from that, the visit was to also allow the governors commiserate with their colleague, Babagana Zulum, and the people of the State over the devastating flood.

The governors who joined AbdulRazaq in the visit include Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Arriving in the State, AbdulRazaq and four others paid a courtesy call on Governor Zulum at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri, on Thursday.

During the visit, they expressed their sympathy to the governor and the good people of Borno for the havoc wreaked by the flooding.

The delegation also beseeched the Almighty God to forgive the lost lives while also asking God to give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Giving the reasons for the visit, the Chairman said the visit was to assure support for the Borno State government and convey their message to the federal government for more support to cushion the suffering of the victims.

Zulum, while responding, appreciated the Governor AbdulRazaq-led delegation for the visit and solicited intervention for the victims and prayed to God to reward their kindness.

Following the courtesy call, the Borno Governor took his colleagues (Governors) on a tour of the city to assess the situation and the extent of the damage caused by the disastrous flood.

Touring the scenes, the governors witnessed how the flooding destroyed homes, businesses, and infrastructure. They also saw the people who were displaced as a result and the several communities affected.

The NGF Chairman-led visit was a show of solidarity and support for the state government and the good people.

Also, the visit showed the love, solidarity and support that exist in the Governor AbdulRazaq-led Nigeria Governors’ Forum.