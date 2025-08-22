Govs. to determine PDP zoning pattern before national convention

As Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gears up for its National Convention, governors elected under the platform are set to take the lead in deciding the party’s zoning arrangement.

A source close to the PDP National Working Committee said the governors will play a key role in shaping the framework for candidate selection and ensuring alignment among party stakeholders.

“The governors, along with the Board of Trustees and the National Working Committee, understand the critical nature of the Ibadan Convention. Their role is central to steering the party toward unity and effectiveness,” the source explained.

The PDP Governors’ Forum is scheduled to meet in Gusau, Zamfara State this weekend, with leaders expected to arrive on Friday and the main discussions set for Saturday.

Party officials said the talks will focus on guaranteeing a smooth convention, planned for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

While most governors have expressed a willingness to resolve disputes through political dialogue, the source noted that party mechanisms may be deployed to enforce decisions if necessary.

“All our leaders, particularly the governors, are committed to adopting political solutions where possible, but they will not hesitate to use party instruments to ensure compliance,” the source added.

However, the PDP camp loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reportedly rejected the outcome of the Southern Leaders’ Zoning Consultative meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday, highlighting the continuing debate over the party’s zoning arrangements.

The outcome of the governors’ meeting in Gusau could be decisive in unifying the party factions and setting the stage for a successful convention in Ibadan.