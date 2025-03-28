Govs seek national honor for former NEC chairman

The five governors of Nigeria’s South-East region have resolved to meet with President Bola Tinubu to demand a national honor for the the former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), late Humphrey Nwosu, following the Nigerian Senate’s refusal to recognize the Don.

The governors said that the rejection by the senate to immortalize Nwosu will not stop them from meeting with the president to request that the former NEC chairman recognized for his positive contributions to the country’s democracy.

This announcement came during Nwosu’s burial on Friday in his hometown of Ajalli, Orumba North Local Government Area, amid widespread praise from dignitaries for his contributions to Nigerian democracy.

The Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, emphasized the need for the south east leaders to present a united front to secure recognition for the former electoral commission chairman who oversaw the affairs of the historic June 12, 1993 presidential elections which was later annulled by former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.

Soludo said, “We must learn to change our style and devise a style of dialogue to get what we need from the government at the centre and not through fighting and attacks. After the funeral, we the South-East governors would meet with the President over the national honour to our brother, and we are sure that he will grant us that request.”

Governor of Abia state, Alex Otti of Abia State also paid tribute, emphasizing that Nwosu is an icon of democracy in Nigeria.

He said, “Nigeria is celebrating an icon of our democracy, and that is why I came to join my brother Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to honour this great Nigerian who wrote his name in the sands of time.”

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, representing Tinubu, highlighted Nwosu’s legacy, stating, that the President has a high level of respect for him.

Umahi said, “Mr. President has so much value for our brother Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, and in his message, we are celebrating him for his profound contributions to Nigerian democracy, and we shall continue to cherish him and his achievements.”

Umahi added that the federal government was considering two requests from Nwosu’s family, with further details to be communicated later.

The burial ceremony marked the final farewell to Nwosu, who passed away on October 24, 2024, at age 83 in a U.S. hospital.