Govs. raise concern over poor road infrastructure across North

Governors from Nigeria’s North-East have expressed deep concern over the poor state of road networks across the region, warning that the lack of modern infrastructure is crippling economic growth and worsening insecurity.

They noted that without urgent federal intervention, trade, agriculture, and oil exploration prospects in the region could stall for years.

The governors stressed that road projects linking the six North-Eastern states must become a top priority for the Federal Government, arguing that efficient transportation is vital to regional stability, investment, and job creation.

They also called for the revival of oil activities in dormant frontier wells to diversify revenue and attract fresh investment into the sub-region.

Led by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, the governors made their case during a high-level meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Representing the North-East Governors’ Forum, the delegation presented what they described as “pressing development challenges” threatening the region’s recovery.

“Our people are eager to see tangible progress,” Governor Zulum told reporters after the closed-door session. “We are asking Mr. President to prioritise major road projects and oil exploration. Both are critical to stimulating trade, creating jobs, and improving security across the North-East.”

Zulum commended the Tinubu administration’s approach to peacebuilding, noting that insurgency-hit communities are gradually regaining stability after years of violent conflict.

“We appreciate the renewed focus on counter-insurgency efforts and rural recovery programmes that have allowed displaced families to return and rebuild,” he said.

The forum also pledged full cooperation with federal initiatives aimed at strengthening agricultural production, deploying modern technology, and securing rural settlements from banditry and terrorism.

“We align with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to combine technology, security, and agriculture to restore confidence and prosperity in our region,” Zulum added.

In response, President Tinubu reassured the governors of his administration’s commitment to closing infrastructure gaps and accelerating socio-economic development in the North-East.

“These are genuine concerns, and we will work together to address them,” he said. “Stronger collaboration between federal and state governments is essential to driving growth and stability across Nigeria.”

Governors who attended the meeting included Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).