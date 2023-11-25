Govs pledge effective collaboration on security across North-East states

The North-East Governors Forum have pledged to collaborate more in designing advance security strategy to end banditry and other criminal activities that have crippled business within the region.

While they observed an improved security situation in the region, the governors argued that designing an advanced strategy would restore peace to the North-East states.

The forum made this known on Saturday at the end of its ninth meeting held in Yola, Adamawa State, where it resolved to work more with the security agencies for a common security roadmap for the region of the North-East.

The governors of the North-East region of the country comprising Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), met at the Adamawa Government House, Yola and were received by Governor Umaru Fintiri.

At the banquet hall of the Government House, Zulum, the Chairman of the forum, while commending President Bola Tinubu for his determination to ensure prevailing peace in the country, noted that the daunting challenges in the region required collaborative efforts to be tackled.

In his welcome remarks, Fintiri noted that since its inception, the forum had charted a new course and attracted the needed attention of the region.

The meeting thereafter went into a closed-door session at the end of which it issued a communique presented by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included a planned trade fair to be hosted by Bauchi State, among others. The NEGF will hold its 10th meeting in Bauchi between February 23 and March 26, 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

