Govs meet to tackle insecurity, economic challenges across northeast states

As part of efforts to restore stability and promote development, governors of the North-East states have met to tackle rising insecurity and economic hardship in the region.

The six governors from Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe convened in Damaturu for the 11th North-East Governors’ Forum, where they reaffirmed their commitment to addressing escalating insecurity, economic pressures, and humanitarian challenges across the zone.

The meeting, held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, brought together regional leaders to deliberate on practical solutions to the growing threat of insurgency, deepening poverty, and inadequate infrastructure affecting millions of citizens.

Chairman of the Forum and Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, led the opening session with a call for urgent and unified action.

Zulum described the current economic state of the region as dire, with high levels of food insecurity, rising costs, poor healthcare, and declining purchasing power.

“We must act decisively to address the poverty crisis, which is both an economic and humanitarian emergency,” Zulum said, while also urging a review of military strategies in light of renewed attacks by insurgent groups.

He stressed the importance of diversifying the economy beyond agriculture, calling for investment in small and medium-scale industries, innovation, and youth empowerment through skills development.

Earlier, the Yobe State Governor, Mala Buni, who hosted the summit, welcomed his counterparts and expressed confidence that the meeting would result in actionable strategies to strengthen peacebuilding and economic recovery.

“This forum is a critical platform for joint planning and regional integration. Our shared future depends on how we act today,” Buni said, emphasizing the need for enhanced cooperation with federal security agencies and development partners.

The Forum also introduced a new Director-General, Umar Gulani, a seasoned public administrator tasked with driving coordination efforts across the region.

Resolutions from the meeting are expected to focus on strengthening joint security operations, supporting displaced communities, mitigating environmental threats, and expanding regional infrastructure and trade.

The governors reaffirmed their collective resolve to build a peaceful, resilient, and economically vibrant North-East through unity, innovation, and strategic investments.