Govs meet over mounting security threats across Northern states

In response to a wave of deadly attacks that have claimed over 130 lives within just two weeks, northern state governors are convening a critical summit today (Saturday) in Kaduna to strategise on the region’s deteriorating security landscape.

The meeting, called by Muhammad Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF), will primarily focus on security issues plaguing the region.

Director-General of Press Affairs at the Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli, confirmed the meeting to the media, clarifying that while the situation is serious, it is not being categorised as an emergency meeting.

Recent attacks, spanning states like Borno, Yobe, Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto, and Katsina, have involved coordinated assaults by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and the newly emerging Mahmuda group, also known as the Mallam Group. These violent outbreaks have left civilians, soldiers, and local leaders dead.

The latest incident occurred on May 7 in Borno’s Izge community, where Boko Haram militants ambushed security forces, killing an army captain and a soldier.

In Bauchi’s Gwana district, 44 people were killed in two separate attacks on May 4, while ISIS-affiliated fighters killed 11 soldiers in Yobe on May 2.

Ahead of today’s gathering, secretaries to the state governments met Friday to prepare.

Meanwhile, the North-West Governors, representing seven states, held a late-night meeting on Friday, as confirmed by Chief Press Secretary Ibraheem Musa, to the Kaduna State Governor.