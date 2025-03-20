Govs kick against emergency rule in Rivers

As the situation in Rivers remains a subject of intense debate, the South-South Governor’s Forum has rejected President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration to restore peace and harmony across the state.

The governors expressed concerns about the constitutional implications of the emergency rule, warning that it would undermine democracy, the rule of law, and the principles of federalism.

The governors, two days after Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator of Rivers following the suspension Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, cautioned against potential consequences of the declaration, including the possibility of human rights abuses and the displacement of innocent citizens.

In a statement signed by the Forum Chairman on behalf of his counterparts on Thursday, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, argued that the proactive measures taken by the president would create more problem than it would solve.

Diri, meanwhile, urged the Federal government to reconsider its decision and instead engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis in the state, emphasizing the need for a peaceful and diplomatic approach to address the underlying issues and find a lasting solution that benefits all parties involved.

According to the forum, “The South-South Governors’ Forum notes the six-month declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, a constituent part of our Forum, and the suspension of two democratic institutions. We recognize the President’s constitutional duty to maintain law and order throughout Nigeria, just as we are equally mandated to securing peace and stability in our states”

“However, the South-South Governors’ Forum expresses concern that the current political situation in Rivers State does not satisfy the criteria for declaring a state of emergency as outlined in Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution (as amended).

“This section suggests that such a declaration should be considered under specific conditions like war, external aggression, imminent invasion, breakdown of public order, existential threats to Nigeria, natural disasters, or other significant public dangers.

” It is also worth noting that the Constitution outlines specific procedures for the removal of a governor and deputy governor, as detailed in Section 188, and similar provisions exist for the removal of members of the House of Assembly and the dissolution of parliament. In the current situation, it appears that these guidelines might not have been fully considered.

” We believe that the political disputes in Rivers State between the Governor and the House of Assembly should, ideally, be resolved through legal and constitutional means, rather than by executive fiat. To reduce tensions and establish a foundation for enduring peace, we propose the Rescission of the State of Emergency.

” In the meantime, we encourage all parties to remain calm, uphold peace and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”-The statement concluded.