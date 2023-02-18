Govs drag Buhari before Supreme court over old N500, N1,000 ban

The ongoing face-off between the Federal Government and State Governors on Naira redesigning may not end before the 2023 presidential election after no fewer than 10 states dragged the apex government before the Supreme Court, demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari’s ban on old N500 and N1,000 be lifted immediately.

They asked that the apex court should set aside President Muhammadu Buhari’s pronouncement, banning the use of old N500 and N1,000 as legal tender across the country.

The governors were from Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Sokoto, and Lagos states and they filed the suit before the court through their Attorneys General and Commissioners for Justice.

Meanwhile, the defendants were the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, as well as the Commissioner for Justice from Bayelsa and Edo states.

The governors, in a Suit No SC/CV/162/2023, filed yesterday evening by their counsel, A.J. Owonikoko, they wanted the apex court to declare the President’s directives on old notes as unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs, in a 12 grounds of application, argued that Buhari’s directive extending the validity of old N200 notes for 60 days and his ban on old N500 and N1,000 notes are an “unconstitutional overreach and usurpation of the judicial power” of the Supreme Court being that the case is already before the court. The counsel for the applicants cited Section 232(1), Section 6(6)(b), and Section 287(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which includes the protection of the Supreme Court’s dignity and ensures compliance with its orders by all persons and authorities. “Contrary to the order of the Honourable Court, the substantive 1st defendant through the President of the Federation, and its agent, the Central Bank of Nigeria, have repeatedly released statements that the old Naira Notes are no longer legal tender, hence resulting in misleading the general public on what the status quo to be complied with, pendente lite, should be,” the relief partly read.

