Govs describe FCT former minister as unifier

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has described the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jeremiah Useni, who passed on at 82, as a unifier whose impact would be missed as they push for the region’s development.

They added that the deceased was a devoted patriot, distinguished military officer, and exemplary statesman who dedicated his life to serving Nigeria.

The governors expressed deep sorrow over the ex-minister’s death on Friday and commiserated with their Plateau State colleague.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, praised Useni for his significant contributions to the development of the FCT and his steadfast commitment to national unity and progress, particularly during his tenure as a Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

“Lt. General Useni was a revered leader whose contributions in both military and civilian roles greatly influenced Nigeria’s growth and governance.

“His experience, wisdom, and dedication to unity will be deeply missed,” Yahaya said.

The governors extended condolences to Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State, as well as the government, citizens of Plateau State, and Useni’s family and associates.

Yahaya encouraged them to take comfort in the legacy of patriotism and selfless service that Useni left behind.

“On behalf of the Northern Governors’ Forum, I offer our sincere condolences to his family, Governor Caleb Muftwang, and the people of Plateau State.

“We pray that Almighty God grants him eternal rest and provides strength to his loved ones during this difficult time,” Yahaya concluded.