Governors to meet, review COVID-19 health response, strategies 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Nigerian governors, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, have announced that plans had been concluded to meet over the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

They explained that the need to review and assess the various health response by states and federal governments deployed against the deadly respiratory disease had necessitated the meeting.

The Forum’s spokesperson, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, revealed that the meeting which is scheduled to hold on Wednesday (tomorrow) was in line with the governors periodic assessment of impact of the various measures put in place to curtail the spread coronavirus in the country.

Bello-Barkindo, through a statement released to newsmen On Tuesday, said tomorrow’s meeting will form the eight series of such teleconference meeting to be held by the thirty-six state governors since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to him, part of the issues to be discussed at the meeting scheduled for 2 pm on May 13 include an update from the Presidential Task Force, on Covid19, a new initiative code-named CACOVID – Volunteer Health Workers Support Scheme to States, which includes a consideration for a CACOVID – healthcare training proposal, among others.

He added that the governors will use the opportunity to also review the situation across the states in Nigeria, while proposing measures to navigate the effect of the pandemic on the citizens and economy.

“The governors will also take a peek into the CACOVID Distribution of palliatives and also receive a feedback from states .

“It is expected to get an update on the lockdown and see whether or not the palliatives have made any impact on the citizenry.

“The governors will also discuss the NCDC Bill, 2020 among other matters, apart from taking a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability plan, post Covid19.

“The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (GMD-NNPC) Mr Mele Kyari is also expected to join the meeting to discuss the Intervention and Coordination efforts of the NNPC since the outbreak of the pandemic,” the statement read.