Governors to meet, discuss measures against rape, others

Fayemi, who is also the chairman of NGF, stated that events over in the past few days the country has witnessed acts of extreme violence perpetrated against women and children.
On the new law, the governor stated that it reaffirms the present administration’s commitment not only to prompt medical care for child victims of sexual violence but also supports our resolve to achieve the effective prosecution of sex offenders.
“Today, I’m proud to sign a law, ‘Compulsory Treatment and Care for Child Victims of Sexual Violence Bill, 2020’, that affirms one of the important policies of my administration. That is our policy of zero tolerance of all forms of sexual violence against women and children”.