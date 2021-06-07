Governors deploy Amotekun, increase surveillance around Southwest forests after Oyo attacks

Following herdsmen attacks that left no fewer than 11 people dead and dozens of others injured in Oyo, Southwest Governors have directed the region’s Security Network, Amotekun, to convoke a joint security meeting of all Commanders with Southwest and commence joint operations across the states immediately.

The governors stated that rather than wait for the national security formations to end gunmen heinous activities within the region, which could result in more losses than expected, the region’s security formation, Amotekun, would go after the perpetrators as well as restore peace across the states.

Announcing their decision, the chairman southwest governors forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, reiterate the fact that certain elements were bent on causing friction among the peoples of this country with the sole aim of achieving a pernicious end.

The governor, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, hinted that the deployment of Amotekun does not affect the Nigerian Police, noting that they will work together towards getting to the root cause of sudden unrest across southwest region.

Akeredolu, who described the attack that inflicted pain on residents of Igangan in Ibarapa Local Government in Oyo, as a premeditated action, argued that “this cowardly onslaught on a peaceful community has occasioned the loss of lives and property on a large scale”.

According to him, this attack is horrendous, callous, and highly provocative and all well-meaning Nigerians must condemn, in the strongest term possible, this latest assault on decency and communal harmony.

The statement reads: “They (herdsmen) will stop at nothing until their set goal is realized. It is, therefore, incumbent on all lovers of peace and freedom to rise against this current regression into savagery.

“We on our part are resolved to defend our people, their property, and all legitimate means of livelihood against both internal and external aggression. On this, there will be no compromise.

“We call on our people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement in their communities. In addition, they must be united in the task of defending our lives and properties”.

