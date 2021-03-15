Governors begin 24hrs consultations on COVID-19 vaccine rollout, others

As part of measures aimed at ensuring hitch-free coronavirus vaccination program for Nigerians, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has disclosed that plans have been concluded to begin 24-hour consultations with relevant stakeholders for the vaccine rollout.

The NGF, which is an assembly of thirty-six state governors, said that the consultations would be done on Wednesday as part of activities topping the agenda of discourse during the forum’s 28th teleconference meeting.

The forum’s Director-General, Asishana Okauru, said that the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who leads the governors’ committee that interfaces with the Presidential Task Force on Covid19 is expected to brief the governors on the issues around the vaccine rollout.

Through a statement on Monday, Okauru said that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is also billed to brief the governors on Subsidy on PMS before any decisions on the supply and retailing of the product is taken.

“On his part, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State will update his colleagues on the outcome of his meeting with the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of States’ Universities. The educationists met the Forum’s chairman last week and presented a number of requests which they believed would improve education at the subnational level.

“The Governors will also listen to the activities of the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum to hear how their wives fared last week when they engaged the country attending several activities that marked the International Women’s Day on March 8th.

“The meeting will also play host to three external presentations top of which will be made by the newly minted National Drug Law Enforcement Boss, General Buba Marwa, whose presentation is entitled “Managing the Drug Crisis”.

“The DFID will be making a presentation on the NNPC Audit reports and what the states should know while the last presentation, which is by no means the least will be speaking to trade facilitation in Nigeria through e-customs and a PPP structure in partnership with the British High Commission,” the statement said.