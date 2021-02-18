Governors back prosecution of criminals, ethnic warlords across Nigeria

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has thrown its weight behind thorough prosecution of crime, criminality and their perpetrators fanning the embers of ethnic crisis and tribal wars across the country.

It explained that comprehensive prosecution being championed by the state governors would help in taming the brewing ethic crisis and restore normalcy across the country in forstalling civil war.

The NGF Chairman, Kayode Fayemi, said that in prosecuting criminal elements without consideration for ethnic, politics or religious affiliation, the unrest across the country would be properly managed.

Fayemi, who is also the Ekiti State Governor, said that the decision was among others taken at an emergency meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday evening.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting that ended in the early hours of Thursday, said that such prosecution would in future prevent the recent conflicts experienced in Oyo, Ogun states and other parts of the country.

According to him, Nigerian governors also are very clear that crime and criminality should be comprehensively prosecuted wherever they may occur without ethnic, religious or any other coloration.

“Governors are totally opposed to ethnic profiling of crime. Knowing what has transpired in other parts of the world, whether we are talking of the way youths were profiled in Germany leading to the World War, or we talking of the way Tutsis were profiled leading to the genocide experienced in Rwanda, we do not believe that crimes are associated with a particular ethnic group.

“And to that extent, we unreservedly condemn any attempt to profile any ethnic group on account of a particular crime.

“Governors are also totally opposed to the proliferation of fake news, and the abuse of social media. Many of us have seen those fake videos that have almost led to reprisals in other parts of the country and we want to explore both our mainstream media organisations as well as individuals to apply restraint in the way and manner issues relating to the security of lives and property are reported,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “Governors also reviewed the need to strengthen the National Livestock Transformation Plan because it the view of all the governors in Nigeria that the traditional approach to grazing is no longer sustainable and that modern approach to livestock management needs to be put in place and governors feel strongly that the strengthening of the National Livestock Transformation Plan would be a good place to start this comprehensive revisiting of the livestock management arrangement.