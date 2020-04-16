Governors assure improved coronavirus care, treatments across Nigeria

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has disclosed that plans are underway to improve health care and treatments being given to coronavirus patients across the country, saying improvement in treatments of patients will result in a high rate of recovery and limit fatalities.

It explained that the move had become imperative following the two weeks extension of restriction placed on movement by President Muhammadu Buhari, which was meant to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states.

The NGF’s Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, said efforts are being intensified to improve logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection from people infected with the deadly virus nationwide.

Fayemi, in a communique issued by the governors at the end of the Forum’s 5th teleconference, held on Wednesday, also commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 for improving on the country’s testing and contact tracing capacity during the first two-week period of lockdown, while calling for more collaboration between the national agencies and states stakeholders.

“Governors are working to improve their logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection and care. Most states have established COVID-19 hotlines and will ensure that emergency services are integrated into the operations of their Task Force on COVID-19.

“Infection prevention and control committees will also be set up in states to support the role of health workers who are at the frontline of the pandemic,” the communique read in parts.

The governors also commended coalition against corornavirus-led by business mogul, Aliko Dangote, Herbert Wigwe and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on the delivery of healthcare equipment and distribution of palliatives to the most vulnerable persons across states.