Governor Lalong Orders Security Agencies To Track Down Killers In Sunday Attack

More reactions have continued to trail Sunday night’s attack in Kwatas Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state Central Nigeria, where no fewer than 10 were killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The most prominent comes from the Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong who described the attack as yet another attempt by criminals, who do not mean well for the State to take it back to the dark days of insecurity which had been substantially overcome.

The Governor said this in a statement through his Director of Press Makut Macham, while commiserating with victims and families of those killed. He directed security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the heinous crime and ensure their arrest and prosecution as the State will no longer tolerate the wanton loss of lives.

He said “my heart again bleeds by this tragedy as lives of innocent citizens are cut short for no reason. Security agencies must go after those who are behind these attacks and their sponsors so they can face the law and be taught a lesson. We do not need another circle of bloodshed in Plateau State as all well meaning citizens have committed to peaceful coexistence and tolerance. My administration will not allow anyone, no matter how highly placed to jeopardize this peace”.

The Governor again restates his determination to work with the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders in strengthening community policing architecture in the State with robust intelligence gathering and early intervention to forestall reoccurrence.

He again calls for calm as the government and security agencies will ensure that justice is done to those affected.