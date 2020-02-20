Governor Lalong Leads Plateau Delegation To Aso Rock.

Governor Simon Bako Lalong has led a high powered delegation comprising of top Government officials, Traditional Rulers, Elders and Policy Makers from Plateau State to President Muhammadu Buhari in the state house in Abuja.

Gov. Lalong told President Buhari that the people of Plateau State came to appreciate him for the support his administration has given to their State since 2015.

He said the visit was to also intimate the President on the consolidation of peace on the Plateau as well as efforts to deal with criminals who are still bent on creating chaos despite the substantial return of peace to the State.

The Governor highlighted to the President the implementation of some Legacy Projects such as schools, hospitals, Judicial Complex and roads which his Administration has embarked upon, many of which will soon be completed. He said the State will be honoured to have the President Commission the projects as soon as they are completed.

Lalong revealed to the President that, so much is happening in the Economic Sector of Plateau State. With efforts at improving the business environment, domestic and foreign investors are coming into the State to take advantage of it’s potentials in various sectors especially in Agriculture, Mining and Tourism, which are areas of comparative advantage.

He added that an economic and Investment Summit will be organized very soon where the vast opportunities that abound in the state will be shown to the world. He said the summit is the will include the Glorious Stars Event, which will showcase and bring together those prominent people that have been produced by Plateau State and have gone ahead to attain National and International Fame.

Governor Lalong appealed to the President to intervene in the construction of Federal Roads in Plateau State which include Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road , Taraba State Border-Shendam-

Namu-Nasarawa State Border Road, Panyam-Bokkos-Nasarawa State Border Road, Lantang-Wase-Bashar-Taraba State Border Road, and Jos-Jengre-Kaduna-State Border Road.

He also asked for appointment of more sons and daughters of Plateau State into Federal agencies especially the confirmation of some that are holding acting positions in FHA, NARC, NEPZA and Statutory bodies such as Federal Civil Service and Federal Character Commission.

The Governor also asked for the upgrading of the Institute for Geosciences into a Federal University of Mining as well as the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Plateau State.

On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari affirmed his love for Plateau, recalling his years of military service in the State and the good relationship he continues to share with the State.

He promised to look into and address the requests presented by the Governor which are in line with the vision of his government to transform the infrastructure of the country and create job opportunities for the citizens.

Lalong was accompanied by his wife Regina, Deputy Governor Prof. Sonni Tyoden, Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly Abok Nuhu Ayuba and other distinguished sons and daughters of the State.