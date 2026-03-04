Gov. Yusuf’s former commissioner emerges Kano APC chairman

The immediate past Kano commissioner for Water Resources, Haruna Doguwa, has been elected as the new chairman of the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Doguwa, a key ally of Governor Abba Yusuf, clinched the position after stepping down from the cabinet to contest in the party’s internal election.

His emergence signals a transition in the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Kano state.

Delegates drawn from the 44 local government areas endorsed Doguwa and other consensus candidates through a voice vote in the early hours of Wednesday.

The exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) whose presence, party leaders said, reinforced the transparency of the process.

Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Rabiu Bichi, disclosed that 2,420 accredited delegates participated in the congress.

According to him, the orderly conduct of the exercise reflected internal cohesion within the party.

“The process was peaceful and credible. The participation level demonstrates strong commitment among our members,” he said.

The chairmanship seat had been zoned to Kano South Senatorial District in line with party arrangements, positioning Doguwa, an indigene of the zone, as a frontrunner ahead of the congress.

In his acceptance remarks, Doguwa expressed appreciation to party stakeholders and pledged to consolidate unity across factions.

“I am deeply honoured by the mandate given to me. My priority is to strengthen our structures, promote inclusiveness and reposition the party for future electoral success,” he said.

He takes over from Abdullahi Abbas, who held the position for nearly a decade. Abbas described the transition as a defining moment for the party and urged members to rally behind the new leadership.

“This is a new chapter. I call on everyone to give their full support to ensure continuity and stability,” he said.

Governor Yusuf, in his address to party members, congratulated the newly elected executives and emphasised the need for discipline and collective purpose.

“The strength of this party lies in unity and commitment. The new leadership must justify the confidence placed in them,” he said.

Other officials elected during the congress include Salisu Gwangwazo as Deputy Chairman, Yusuf Mohammed as Secretary, Nura Yaro as Assistant Secretary, Abdul Adamu (SAN) as Legal Adviser, Bashir Yusuf as Assistant Legal Adviser and Farouq Garo as Financial Secretary.

Also elected were Salisu Yahaya as Youth Leader, Musadiq Wazari as Assistant Youth Leader, Abubakar Salisu as Auditor and Fatima Dala as Women Leader, among others.

The new executives were subsequently sworn in at the close of the congress, formally assuming their responsibilities within the party’s state structure.