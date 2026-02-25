Gov. Sule distributes relief materials to Plateau IDPs in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has provided humanitarian assistance to residents displaced from Plateau State, distributing relief materials to families who fled communal violence and sought refuge in the state.

The intervention forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ease the suffering of displaced persons and provide essential supplies during this period of hardship.

The distribution took place on Wednesday in Assakio, Lafia Local Government Area, and was coordinated by the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) under the supervision of its Director-General, Benjamin Akwash.

Beneficiaries received bags of rice, maize, millet, and garri, as well as cartons of seasonings, detergents, and other basic necessities.

Speaking at the event, Akwash reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable families and ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need.

Community leaders, including the Administrator of Lafia East Development Area, Jeremiah Ishaleku, commended the initiative and pledged to ensure a fair and transparent distribution process.

The Village Head of Jibel, Inusa Yarima, alongside other beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the governor and called for stronger collaboration between Nasarawa and Plateau authorities to improve security and stability in the region.

The relief effort underscores Nasarawa State’s proactive response to the influx of displaced persons and reflects the government’s commitment to alleviating the hardship faced by conflict-affected communities.