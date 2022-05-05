Report on Interest
under logo

How Lagos Police rescue abducted five-month-old baby 

The Guild

Akwa Ibom governor, PDP say victory at tribunal act of God,…

The Guild

Ondo students extol medical expert, Abiola Oshodi, virtues @…

The Guild
News

Abiodun distributes car gifts to 38 permanent secretaries, tasks on professionalism

By Caleb Ijioma

In a bid to congratulate Permanent Secretaries for their immense contribution to his administration, the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has gifted different cars to 38 permanent secretaries in the state.

 

MORE DETAILS LATER

Caleb Ijioma 12 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: