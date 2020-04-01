Gov. Abdulrazaq appoints prof. Akanbi as KWASU VC

By NewsDesk

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice Chancellor of the State University, Malete.

He explained that the appointment had become imperative following recommendations by the Institution’s governing council, and that being a lecturer at the Department of Business Law, Faculty of Law at the University of Ilorin, Akanbi remains a perfect fit for the position.

Besides, Professor Akanbi’s father, late Justice Muhammad Mustapha Akanbi, was the pioneer Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The Governor, through a statement on Wednesday by the state’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Sa’adatu Modibbo, noted that the appointment will enhance smooth running and entrench academic excellence in the state owned institution.

“Gov.AbdulRazaq, has accepted the recommendation of the Governing Council of the Kwara State University, Malete, with regards to the appointment of Vice Chancellor.

“Consequently, on behalf of His Excellency, I hereby announce the immediate appointment of Prof. Mohammed Mustapha Akanbi as the new Vice Chancellor of the State University, Malete. I am similarly conveying His Excellency’s approval of the appointment to the Governing Council of the University, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020,” the statement said.