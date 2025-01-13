Gospel singer kills girlfriend in Nasarawa

A gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi has been accused of killing his girlfriend after being found in possession with his lover’s head in Nasarawa state.

As gathered, Ajayi allegedly stabbed his lover in the neck in retaliation after his girlfriend attacked him first during a dispute over her phone.

It was also learnt that he dismembered her body to facilitate disposing of the remains.

According to Caleb Umaru, a church member who confirmed this incident on his social media account on Monday, the suspect was caught with a black sack containing the decapitated head in Orozo, a border town between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and the state.

Umaru disclosed that the incident occurred during a Thanksgiving service, adding that the suspect was reported after a member of the church who saw Ajayi moving suspiciously near a nearby river and alerted other members of the congregation.

According to the eyewitnesses, Ajayi threw a black bag into the river, claiming it contained nothing. However, his actions raised suspicion, and the church members kept a close watch on him.

“It was almost the end of the service, around 11 a.m., during the final pledge and prayers. A church member, Brother Victor, opened his eyes during prayers and saw someone passing by the river close to the church, carrying a bag and moving suspiciously. That drew his attention. He called the attention of another brother, Brother Amos,” Umaru explained.

Narrating further, Umaru disclosed that shortly after, two motorcyclists arrived at the scene, one of whom revealed that he had transported Ajayi from a neighboring town, Loko-Tiye, and had noticed blood dripping from the bag.

The motorcyclists and church members confronted Ajayi, who initially denied any wrongdoing but attempted to flee when asked to retrieve the bag. He was eventually caught after a long chase into a nearby bush.

“It took the grace of God for the four of them to be able to catch him. That’s why you can see the video happened in a bushy area, like a farm. He ran very far,” said Umaru.

Ajayi, reportedly injured during the confrontation, confessed to killing his girlfriend after a dispute over her phone. He claimed she had attacked him with a knife, injuring his hand, and in retaliation, he stabbed her in the neck.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident, and he is currently in their custody.