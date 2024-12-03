26.3 C
Lagos
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Good road networks will reduce hunger- Wike

Amid the ongoing economic crisis which has led to widespread hunger and inflation across the nation, the FCT Minister has proposed a surprising solution to the pressing issue, stating that good road infrastructure is key to reducing hunger and poverty.

According to Wike, good road networks can help reduce transportation costs, increase access to markets, and stimulate economic growth, ultimately reducing hunger and poverty by making food more affordable and accessible to those who need it most.

More details coming

