Gombe SDP suspends three exco members over misconduct

The Gombe State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended three members of its State Working Committee (SWC) over alleged involvement in conduct that was against the party’s ethics.

It added that the suspended members were found to have engaged in behaviors considered detrimental to the SDP’s unity in the state.

The affected officials include Aaron Yakubu, assistant secretary; Lokaman Ekanem, a member of the central committee (CCM), and Usman Yahaya, assistant publicity secretary, respectively.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by Abdulkadir Kumo, the publicity secretary of the party.

Kumo said the state executive committee (SEC) of the party had approved the suspension at its meeting on Saturday.

“The suspended officials were found to have engaged in gross misconduct, acts capable of causing confusion and division within the party, and political hypocrisy, contrary to the principles and disciplinary standards of the SDP.

“This decision is aimed at preserving party unity, discipline, and the integrity of our democratic values as enshrined in the party constitution,” he said.

He said the party directed the suspended members to desist from parading themselves or performing any official duties pending further investigation.

The spokesman reiterated the commitment to internal democracy, warning that the party wouldn’t condone acts capable of undermining its collective interest.