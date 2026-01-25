Gombe police kills three bandits terrorising communities

The Gombe State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the neutralization of three suspected bandits, the recovery of arms and ammunition, and the rescue of kidnapped victims following coordinated security operations across border communities.

The operation came after an attempted attack by bandits on Friday, which was foiled due to heightened security deployment in vulnerable areas.

Buhari Abdullahi, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said intensified patrols around border communities thwarted the initial attack.

“On Friday, they tried to strike, but our deployment along Pindiga, Billiri, and Shongom—the state’s border communities—prevented them from succeeding,” he said.

Abdullahi explained that the bandits later launched an attack in the early hours of Saturday at Garin Galadima in Lambo community.

“At around 3 a.m., they attacked Garin Galadima, Lambo, killing one person and abducting five others,” he added.

The attack prompted an immediate response from security forces and local vigilantes, resulting in a fierce gun battle. “We neutralized three bandits, recovered two AK-47 rifles, four magazines, four motorcycles, and rescued three of the abducted victims. Unfortunately, one victim who sustained a gunshot wound later died in hospital,” Abdullahi said.

He also revealed that a cache of 120 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the fleeing suspects.

Abdullahi assured residents that security operations are ongoing to apprehend remaining bandits, some of whom may have escaped with injuries.

The Gombe State Police Command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, especially in border communities prone to criminal incursions, and urged the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely information.