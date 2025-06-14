Gombe Permanent Secretary, four others die after electrocution

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Regional Integration, Yusuf Kulani, and four others have been confirmed dead after they were electrocuted in Gombe State.

They were electrocuted after a surge occurred inside a major transformer serving Tudun Wadan Pantami in Gombe metropolis, a development that resulted breaking of electric wires, sparking and electrocuting the victims.

Eye witnesses narrated on Saturday that the incident occurred yesterday night when light was restored to the community.

According to them, at first, the power came back weak, then it surged strongly, causing the high-tension wire to break, electrocuting anyone who came near the wire.

It was gathered that the victims were rushed to Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe were five people died instantly.

A reliable source told our correspondent that three more persons from the victims died this morning in the hospital.

Confirming the death, the State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic electrocution incident, saying five persons died.

Yahaya added that among the victims was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Regional Integration, Yusuf Kulani.

The governor described the incident as heartbreaking and a colossal loss, not only to the immediate families of the deceased, but to the entire Gombe State.

“I received with profound sadness the devastating news of the tragic electrocution incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 14th June 2025, in Tudun-Wadan Pantami, which led to the death of five individuals and left several others injured.

“This heart-wrenching incident, reportedly caused by a high-voltage surge from a nearby electricity transformer, has plunged our state into mourning.

“The demise of Alhaji Yusuf Kulani and others in such a devastating incident is deeply painful. Alhaji Kulani was a diligent, disciplined, and patriotic officer who served our dear state with integrity and commitment.The loss of such valuable lives, including other promising citizens, is a painful blow not only to their immediate families but to the entire Gombe State.

“Let me assure the affected families and the general public that we will collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into the root cause of this tragedy and take all appropriate measures to prevent such heartbreaking incidents from recurring.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in this tragic event. May Allah grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest in Aljannat Firdaus and give their families the fortitude to bear the huge loss. I also pray for the quick and full recovery of those who sustained injuries”.