Gombe PDP chieftain joins ADC over party’s ideology

A leading figure in Gombe politics has switched allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing a change in his former party’s ideology.

The defection by the politician signals a shift in local political dynamics as key players reconsider their affiliations in pursuit of more impactful governance and a stronger platform to influence Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

The Chieftain, Muhammad Adamu, popularly called Cikasoro, who announced his resignation from the PDP on Monday, emphasising that his decision was grounded in the fact that his ex-party lacks what it takes to advance democracy in Nigeria.

“I have chosen to embark on a new political path by joining the African Democratic Congress. This choice reflects my commitment to advancing democratic ideals in a platform that resonates with my vision,” Adamu stated.

In his farewell, Adamu expressed gratitude to the PDP for the experiences and opportunities he garnered during his tenure.

“This was not a decision made lightly. I sincerely appreciate all the opportunities and learning moments I had while serving within the party,” he added.

It is important to state that the formal defection, which took place in Pantami Ward, Gombe State, is expected to influence local political alignments ahead of upcoming elections in the state, highlighting the growing appeal of the ADC among politicians seeking new ideological homes.